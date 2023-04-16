Bring 97.9 The Box’s #RallyToWin Pep Rally To Your High School!

Getting ready for the STAAR test takes focus and dedication. These same tools will take you far in life, but never forget to enjoy the journey. Leading up to the 2023 STAAR Text, Box personalities like Young Jas, DJ J-Que & G-Man, Keisha Nicole, J-Mac and Jessica Jeanz are pulling up to area high schools for the ultimate pep rally.
The #RallyToWin Tour includes live music, words of affirmation and of course you know we gotta have fun. In addition, a few special guests have popped up along the way, including local community influencers and music artists like Paul Wall.
The rapper recently took part at Furr High School and gave a special performance of his classic, “Sittin‘ Sideways,” and reminded students to never stop aspiring for more, even when life presents its inevitable challenges – in and outside the classroom.
Schools we’ve visited so far:
COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW TO BRING THE BOX CREW TO YOUR HIGH SCHOOL FOR THE ULTIMATE PEP RALLY!
-
Report: Houston Man Impersonated Cop To See Megan Thee Stallion Show
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
21 Year Old YouTuber Shot During YouTube Prank
-
Win Tickets To See Lil Baby's 'It's Only Us' Tour July 26
-
Win $250 Cash with The 97.9 CASHOUT Contest
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!
-
Keyshia Cole Confirms Split From Hubby Daniel Gibson: ‘We Co-Parent’