FBI Warns Travelers: Don’t Use Public Phone Charging Stations At The Airport

Summer will be here before we know it, which means millions of Americans are getting their travel plans together.
RELATED: Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges With 2 Felonies
RELATED: Con Man Used Chance The Rapper’s Name In Digital Scam
But according to a warning from the FBI, it’s better to arrive at your local airport with your phone fully charged along with a backup battery, as tech-savvy thieves are using phone charging stations to hack mobile devices.
“Juice jacking” is a scam that involves putting malware or monitoring software into a public USB port. That gives scammers the ability to steal data off a phone when it plugs in. It could include passwords, addresses, and banking information. Victims could even have their phones locked through the software.
-
Flo Rida’s Son Taken to ICU After Falling From Apartment Window
-
Rapper BTB Savage Killed In Houston Hours After Mocking Slain Man Online
-
Report: Houston Man Impersonated Cop To See Megan Thee Stallion Show
-
97.9 The Box and A-Life Present: The A-Life Full Court Sweepstakes!
-
21 Year Old YouTuber Shot During YouTube Prank
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Enter to Win Tickets to the 'Legends of Hip Hop Tour' On April 7 in Houston!
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks