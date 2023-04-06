Mayor Turner Fires Back at Connecticut Governor For Dissing Houston

Hold up Ned, not too much on H-Town.
Ned Lamont, Governor of Connecticut, was in Houston with the UConn Huskies during the Men’s Final Four earlier this week.
And while he was welcomed to the city with open arms, Lamont is now under fire after calling Downtown Houston “butt ugly” during an interview with a Connecticut radio station.
“After winning the semifinal, you walk around downtown Houston, which is butt ugly, not much there,” the Lamont said on-air.
The disrespect didn’t sit well with Mayor Turner, who, in a video posted by KHOU11, fired back at the governor.
“Oh, hell no” Mayor Turner said. “You gonna go back and talk about ‘butt ugly?’ Which end was HE looking from?”
