Now this is some March Madness.
RELATED: See Pics And Video From Megan Thee Stallion’s March Madness Show
RELATED: Lil Nas X Takes Over Houston’s Downtown for March Madness Music Fest
A Houston barber was tossed into a Harris County Jail over the weekend after authorities say he impersonated a public servant. Court documents state that Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson, 28, claimed to be covering security as a police officer, with the sole purpose of seeing #MeganTheeStallion’s sold-out performance at Discovery Green.
Authorities say Stevenson was observed wearing “Police K-9” vest, but didn’t have a dog. On Monday (April 3), the judge granted Stevenson, who has no previous record, a $20,000 bond.
-
Flo Rida’s Son Taken to ICU After Falling From Apartment Window
-
Rapper BTB Savage Killed In Houston Hours After Mocking Slain Man Online
-
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is Running For Mayor of Houston
-
'Creed III' Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
[VIDEO] Ouch! Cee-Lo Thrown From Horse At Atlanta Party Honoring Shawty Lo
-
Enter to Win Tickets to See Drake + 21 Savage at The Toyota Center June 21!
-
Report: Houston Man Impersonated Cop To See Megan Thee Stallion Show
-
Win Passes To NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest OR The Final Four Music Festival