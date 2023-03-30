Flo Rida’s Son Taken to ICU After Falling From Apartment Window

Rapper Flo Rida’s 6-year-old son, Zohar Dillard, fell from an apartment window onto a concrete pavement. Flo Rida has yet to publicly address the incident, which took place earlier this month. The child was rushed to the ICU where it was discovered he suffered multiple injuries, including fractures to his pelvis and feet, a lacerated liver, and collapsed lungs.
The child’s mother, Alexis Adams, has filed a lawsuit against the building’s owners and managers. A construction company and a window installer are also listed as defendants. She claims that the New Jersey building’s windows “posed a hazardous condition,” which she states aided in her son’s accidental fall.
According to Steven P. Haddad, the family’s lawyer, Zohar remains in ICU as of Wednesday (March 29).
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
