‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78

Sad news to share for fans of “Law & Order” star Richard Belzer. Reports are in that the 78-year-old actor and comedian has passed away early Sunday (Feb 19) at his home in southwest France. Belzer was battling several health issues, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A veteran of the comedic stage, Belzer branched off into acting, appearing on Saturday Night Live during its early years and made his big screen debut in the 1974 film The Groove Tube.

But it was his role as the smart-mouthed but well-meaning Detective John Munch on Law & Order than made him a fan favorite around the world. Shortly after news of his passing landed online, his peers took to social media to remember their time with Belzer.