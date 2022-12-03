The rumors have been going around for months and Keke Palmer finally confirmed them to be true by revealing her pregnant belly in the opening monologue on her Saturday Night Live debut.
Palmer was quoted saying, “People have been in my comments, ‘Keke’s pregnant, Keke’s having a baby!’ And I want to set the record straight, I am!”
Palmer then ripped open her blazer revealing her bump.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Palmer has recently been linked to the actor Darius Jackson. They reportedly first met at Diddy and Issa Rae’s Memorial Day Party in 2021. While the two have been low-key, they have been seen in public together several times, but recently deleted pictures together off of their Instagram accounts and unfollowed each other. This sparked rumors on social media that they broke up. Neither Palmer nor Jackson have confirmed a breakup or if he is the father of her baby.
This will be the first baby for 29-year-old Palmer. Congratulations Keke!
- T.I. Talks Music, Holiday Gifts + His New Tablet Tech with 979!
- Remy Martin Presents The Usher Las Vegas Fly Away Contest: Enter to Win!
- Enter The IJustGotHit Christmas Bike Giveaway!
- Keke Palmer reveals baby bump on Saturday Night Live
- Suspects Arrested & Charged in Connection to Takeoff’s Murder [Photos]
- Kanye West Gets Suspended Again From Twitter
- First Trailer For ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Confirms It Will Keep The Energy 2018’s ‘Bumblebee’ Brought
- TI Stops By PV + TSU, Talks Tech And Business With Local Students
- McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour – Friday, Dec 2nd
- Gary’s Tea: IT’S OFFICIALLY OVER! Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Child Support Breakdown [WATCH]
- White Man Who Fatally Shot Black Man Who Allegedly Complimented His Girlfriend Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
Keke Palmer reveals baby bump on Saturday Night Live was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com