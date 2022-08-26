CLOSE
Big Boss Vette stepped into the Z1079 media room just before her performance at Summer Jam Presented by Remy Martin! Check out where she revealed something she knew about her viral song “Snatched” before anyone else and more.
The Latest:
- Fogo De Chao $150 Dining Card Giveaway!!
- Tobe Nwigwe Talks Pharrell Collab, Never Writing In Front Of Other Artists And Keeping Family Close
- Black Business Month: Livestream Convos with Industry Experts
- Hanifa Designer Accuses Well Known Fast Fashion Brand Of Stealing Her Design
- Megan Thee Stallion Serves High-Fashion Goth On The Cover Of ‘New York’ Magazine
- Podcast ‘Adulting with Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos’ Explores Life Through Humor And Good Conversations
- Gatorade, Time Magazine Pay Tribute to Serena Williams Ahead of Final US Open
- Ciara Enters The Beauty Chat With New Skincare Brand Launching In September
- Nicki Minaj Shouts Out Whitney Houston And Michael Jackson, Calls For Mental Health Awareness
- Dr. Tony Allen Explains How HBCU Grads Benefit From The Student Loan Relief Plan
- Congrats! Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child
- Nicki Minaj Slayed Like A Barbie Doll At The 2022 VMAs
Big Boss Vette Reveals This About Her Viral Song was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
More From TheBoxHouston