Fetty Wap Arrested, Bond Revoked, After Threatening Man on Facetime

Fetty Wap was arrested yesterday (Monday August 8) for waving a gun and threatening to kill a man during a Facetime video call.

The New Jersey rapper was out on bond from a drug trafficking conspiracy charge. His $500,000 bond has been revoked.

One of the conditions of his release was that he “must not possess a firearm, destructive device, or other weapon.”

Prosecutors accuse Fetty Wap, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, of violating those conditions during a December 11 FaceTime call in which he was allegedly seen holding a gun and threatening to kill an unnamed man, according to an affidavit supporting revocation filed in the Eastern District Court of New York.

