Report: Cleveland Browns Trade for Deshaun Watson

The Box Houston Featured Video
Deshaun Watson is reportedly heading to Cleveland, capping a wild week for Browns fans

Deshaun Watson has reportedly waived his no-trade clause and is set to sign with the Cleveland Browns. This after reports earlier in the week suggesting Cleveland was out of the race.

As a result it appears Baker Mayfield will receive the trade he requested earlier in the week.

Ian Rapoport of ESPN broke the news on Twitter.

The move for Watson won’t come without backlash, as the quarterback is still facing 22 civil cases for sexual misconduct and sexual assault. Many expect the NFL to levy a suspension against Watson after the conclusion of said cases, which some believe could be postponed until the end of the 2023 season.

Check back for updates.

Report: Cleveland Browns Trade for Deshaun Watson  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

