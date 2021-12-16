Style & Fashion
Jayda Cheaves Spills The Tea On Saweetie And Lil Baby’s Chanel Shopping Date

Jayda Cheaves opened up about how she knew about Saweetie and Lil' Baby's Chanel shopping date before the Internet and why she decided to add fuel to the fire.

Jayda Cheaves likes to send the Internet into a frenzy every now and then. The popular influencer made headlines when she seemingly confirmed Saweetie was dating her ex, rapper Lil’ Baby, by simply liking a post on Instagram. Jayda, recently appeared on Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee, where she opened up about the incident and how she feels about rumors her ex moved on with the Icy University rapstress.

In case you don’t remember, the Internet discovered Saweetie and Lil’ Baby were dating based on his shoe. But, according to Jayda, she knew about their date before the Internet thanks to her connects at Chanel. “Sometimes I just like to put the internet in a frenzy. I was really liking it because I knew that story before—the day it happened, I knew about it,” she said. “Like I told Baby, ‘How you gonna do that to Ms. Chanel herself, like, you don’t think I would find out about that?’ I spend bank in Chanel on the weekly. This is what I do. C’mon, now.” 

Lil’ Baby and Saweetie have seemingly gone into hiding about their rumored relationship after sending the Internet into a frenzy. Saweetie hasn’t missed a beat and has continued to perform and make headlines for her interesting choreography.

