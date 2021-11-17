Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Memphis rapper Young Dolph, known for hit singles such as “Preach,” “Get Paid,” and more, was shot and killed inside of a cookie store in his hometown on Wednesday (November 17). He was 36 years old.

According to FOX 13 Memphis, the rapper visited Makeda’s Butter Cookies when someone pulled up to the store and opened fire.

The shooting was the third attempt on the rapper’s life. In 2017, he was shot at over 100 times in Charlotte, North Carolina but escaped any injuries.

Dolph emerged from the mixtape scene in Memphis as a street favorite, releasing his debut album King of Memphis in 2016. The rapper continued to promote his Paper Route Gangsters imprint, including joint projects with his cousin Key Glock in Dum and Dummer and Dum and Dummer 2. In 2020, he threatened to retire from hip-hop following the release of his Dum and Dummer 2 but instead returned to release Paper Route Illuminati earlier this year.

This is a developing story.

