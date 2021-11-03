H-Town
23-Year HPD Veteran Arrested On Charge He Sexually Assault A Child

A 23-year veteran of the House police department is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Houston Police Sgt. Tung Tran of the Hedwig Village Police Department was arrested Tuesday (November 2) and charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced the arrest via the HPD Twitter account on Wednesday (November 3).

“Following a criminal investigation conducted by the Hedwig Village Police Department, Houston Police Sgt. Tung Tran was arrested on Tuesday (Nov. 2) and charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

I am deeply troubled by the alleged actions of this 23-year veteran HPD employee, who was immediately relieved of duty when the accusations were brought to our attention.

The Hedwig Village Police Department is conducting the criminal investigation into this matter and the HPD Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative investigation.

Due to the ongoing investigations, I want to respect the judicial process and will not comment further.”

