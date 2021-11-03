Box Pop Up Shop
Hit The Box Pop Up Shop For Cactus Jack Foundation Fall Softball Tickets!

Travis Scott Box Pop Up November 3

Source: Jonathan Cook / Radio One Digital

The Box Pop Up Shop is pulling up TODAY with your LAST CHANCE to get passes to attend Travis Scott and the Catcus Jack Foundation’s Fall Classic Softball game at Minute Maid Park on Thursday!

Come check us out at Sunnyside Community Center (3502 Bellfort Ave) where they’re dedicating Travis’ brand new basketball court at 6 PM as the Box crew are giving you a chance to be in the building at Minute Maid Park on Thursday! Plus, don’t miss Astroworld Fest this FRIDAY AND SATURDAY on the grounds of NRG Park!

