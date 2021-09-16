Entertainment News
Travis Scott To Drop “Cactus Jack” Nike Air Trainer 1 SP’s

The Travis Scott and Nike marriage continue to bare fruit...

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Travis Scott out here making sure Nike gets all our money and serves up L’s to everyone else trying to make them richer.

Just weeks after Travis was spotted rocking some spiffy Air Max 1 with the Cactus Jack treatment, now word is coming that Nike might be dropping some collaborative Nike Air Trainer 1 SP’s. Coming in three colorways (“Coriander/Ashen Slate/Wheat/Light Sienna,” “Lt Smoke Grey/Honeydew/Particle Grey,” and “Dk Smoke Grey/Black/Iron Grey/Off-Noir”), the sneakers will feature Travis’ customary backward swoosh and are rumored to be dropping this Holiday season at the tune of $140, retail.

While these probably won’t garner much hype given that the Air Trainers aren’t exactly in high demand [Editor’s Note: “Speak for yourself.”—aqua], the fact that they’re “Travis Scott” sneakers will surely have hypebeasts and bots ready to eat up merch as soon as they drop.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be trying to cop a pair when they drop at the end of the year.

 

