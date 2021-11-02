Megan Thee Stallion Among Glamour Magazine’s 2021 Women Of The Year

Megan Thee Stallion is Megan Thee Manifester.

Already on the verge of walking with her bachelor’s degree in health administration, Glamour Magazine announced Tuesday (November 2) she was among nine women picked to be Women of the Year.

The H-Town Hottie cites the three women who raised her, her mother, her grandmother and her great-grandmother for her strength and teaching her about community, hard work and determination. Watching her grandmother urged her to tackle a nursing degree helped shape one focus. Another, however, led her towards health administration.

“I see a lot of my peers—a lot of people I went to high school with,” she told the magazine. “They get their degree in, like, biology and then work at Forever 21. But why? Because nobody wants to give you a job because you don’t have experience.”

It’s how familial care became paramount – and after starting her career at Prairie View A&M University, she found her full potential at Texas Southern University.

The full feature contains interviews with Megan’s teacher and a conversation regarding how the now confident Thee Stallion had to grow into the person she is today.

“I used to be a people-pleaser because I did want everyone to be happy,” Megan says. “If you come around me, I always try to make sure everybody good. Before I was grown, I’m doing whatever my parents say. I’m doing things that make my parents happy. At school, I’m trying to figure out what’s going to make these kids stop bullying me. But when I started getting older, I started figuring out, everything that y’all asking me to do not make me happy.”

“It seems like I can never satisfy everybody,” she continued. “So then I started being like, ‘What do I like?’ I’m an only child, so I had a lot of time to spend by myself to think about it. I’m here by myself all day; what we gon’ do, Megan? That’s how I figured out I really do enjoy writing music. I love writing stories. I started living life for me.”

