The Public Affairs Podcast
HomeThe Public Affairs Podcast

The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 83 – Laura Rhodes-Levin

The Public Affairs Podcast

Source: Jonathan Cook / Radio One Digital

On this episode of the Public Affairs Podcast, we’re joined by Laura Rhodes-Levin, LMFT – the founder of the Missing Peace Center for Anxiety and a licensed therapist who specializes in the evaluation and treatment of anxiety, depression, and trauma. At The Missing Peace Center for Anxiety, therapy is combined with modern technology to help facilitate the brain to return to its senses and reach a feeling of well-being.

Press play on the latest episode of the Public Affairs Podcast below and subscribe to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcast or wherever you get your podcasts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PUBLIC AFFAIRS PODCAST EPISODES

The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 83 – Laura Rhodes-Levin  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Wale Details Why He Dropped Roc Nation As…

 6 hours ago
11.01.56

Mariah Carey Is Amped About Christmas 2021, Drops…

 6 hours ago
11.01.57

Rihanna Rocks Same Fit Gunna Wore For New…

 7 hours ago
11.01.58

Donald Glover Drops ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Trailer On…

 8 hours ago
11.01.60

Nicki Minaj Did Not Come To Play In…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Infamous Drug Kingpin Alpo Martinez Reportedly Shot &…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

I Will Survive: 10 Black Characters That Made…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Ciara Pays Homage To TLC By Recreating The…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Fu-Gee-Later: The Fugees Reunion Tour Postponed

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Gabrielle Union Celebrates Her Birthday Weekend With Cheeky…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close