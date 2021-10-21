The Public Affairs Podcast
The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 81 – Fresh Spirit Wellness | Sabrina Greenlee

Source: Jonathan Cook / Radio One Digital

On this episode of the Public Affairs Podcast, Family violence and healthy relationship expert Dr. Conte talks to us about her organization Fresh Spirit Wellness for Women, Inc. to help women recover and take their lives back after dealing with domestic violence. Dr. Conte also talks about the “Spirit of Excellence Award” Virtual Tea and the Keynote Speaker, mother of NFL superstar DeAndre Hopkins, Sabrina Greenlee about The Iconic Woman!

Greenlee shares her incredible story of domestic violence and talks about her organization S.M.O.O.O.T.H. 100 Shades of Purple Survivor’s Night. The event is a call to action meant to bring immediate attention to the issue of domestic violence and its many shades of purples under one umbrella.

Press play on the latest episode of the Public Affairs Podcast below and subscribe to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcast or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 81 – Fresh Spirit Wellness | Sabrina Greenlee  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

