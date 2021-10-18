Entertainment News
Summer Walker Debuts A New Short Hairstyle

Summer Walker has traded in her long locs for a short, finger wave style and we're loving the natural glow on the r&b songstress!

Summer Walker has just debuted a fresh new look and we’re already loving this natural look on the R&B songstress!

The “Ex For A Reason” singer took to Instagram today (October 18) to reveal her latest look, a big change from the long, jet-black locs she’s been rocking lately. In an IG video posted to the platform, Summer proudly showed off her new hairstyle – using a series of videos to reveal her natural locs styled in a short, finger-wave look.

She also shared another angle of the new look, this time giving us an even closer look at the new style.

After Summer debuted the new look, some fans took to the comment section to share their approval (and disapproval) of the new look,  with some writing about how they like the new, natural glow on the singer and others wanting her to go back to her old style. While Summer hasn’t commented on the new style yet, she did send a message to the critics who had something to say about her latest track, “Ex For A Reason” with JT of the City Girls.  “Stop @-ing me,” she wrote on her Insta Story over the weekend “The first song I wanted to release was called Toxic but we here now. I had no say in making this decision. So let’s just move past it now. We’re here now, so leave me alone.”

Despite the haters, the new album, “Still Over It,” will be dropping on November 15th.

Summer Walker Debuts A New Short Hairstyle  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

