Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

New Blessings: Kash Doll Reveals She’s Pregnant Ahead Of ‘BMF’ Premiere

Kash Doll Summer Kick-off And Cocktail Mixer

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Congrats to Kash Doll!

The Detroit rapper and now actress took to Instagram on Thursday (September 23) to show off a baby bump and some gorgeous maternity photos while gearing up for the premiere of BMF on Starz on September 26.

“The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there and today it’s the bmf premiere,” she wrote. “I’m so overwhelmed with joy. #divineorder #Godstiming.”

RELATED: Kash Doll Admits To Lying To Fans About Her Age

The rapper hasn’t spoken often about becoming a mother but on Twitter, she captioned the photoset, “I’m finally about to be a mommy.” It’s unclear when Kash is due but she’s been vocal about receiving blessings, including landing the role of Monique in BMF, a series based on the true-life story of Detroit drug kingpins Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory whose influence became global, particularly in Atlanta.

Watch the trailer for BMF below.

RELATED: Kash Doll Brings Out Megan Thee Stallion At ‘The Motivation Tour’ Stop [VIDEO]

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Expecting Baby No. 2: Report
6 photos
KASH DOLL

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kash Doll Summer Kick-off And Cocktail Mixer

New Blessings: Kash Doll Reveals She’s Pregnant Ahead…

 2 hours ago
09.23.21

R. Kelly’s Trial Defense Compares Him To MLK…

 2 hours ago
09.23.21

Birdman Explains Why He Used To Kiss Lil…

 8 hours ago
09.23.21
Usher Hosts The Official O.M.G. Tour After Party

How Jermaine Dupri Gave Houston Its Signature Beat…

 11 hours ago
09.23.21

The Evolution Of Bianca Lawson

 13 hours ago
09.23.21
12 items

Black Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Melvin Van…

 24 hours ago
09.23.21
Teyana Taylor - Break The Internet

Teyana Taylor Announces Farewell Tour ‘The Last Rose…

 1 day ago
09.22.21

JAY-Z and Team Roc File Lawsuit Against Kansas…

 1 day ago
09.22.21

Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay His Ex-Wife $1.5…

 1 day ago
09.22.21

Jennifer Hough, Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Sexual Assault Victim…

 1 day ago
09.22.21
Photos
Close