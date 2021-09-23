New Blessings: Kash Doll Reveals She’s Pregnant Ahead Of ‘BMF’ Premiere

Congrats to Kash Doll!

The Detroit rapper and now actress took to Instagram on Thursday (September 23) to show off a baby bump and some gorgeous maternity photos while gearing up for the premiere of BMF on Starz on September 26.

“The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there and today it’s the bmf premiere,” she wrote. “I’m so overwhelmed with joy. #divineorder #Godstiming.”

The rapper hasn’t spoken often about becoming a mother but on Twitter, she captioned the photoset, “I’m finally about to be a mommy.” It’s unclear when Kash is due but she’s been vocal about receiving blessings, including landing the role of Monique in BMF, a series based on the true-life story of Detroit drug kingpins Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory whose influence became global, particularly in Atlanta.

Watch the trailer for BMF below.

