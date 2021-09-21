Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

SpotEmGottEm’s Lawyer Gives Update As He Continues Recovery From Drive-By Shooting

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

As SpotEmGottEm recovers from gunshot wounds suffered during a drive-by shooting in Miami last Friday (September 17), his lawyer is informing the public and clarifying information originally presented to the public.

The Miami Herald reported the rapper was shot in the hip, disputing original reporting from TMZ who said the “Beat Box” rapper was hit in both legs. A passenger in the backseat, however, was hit in both legs and is expected to survive. The Dodge Charger SpotEmGottEm was traveling in was struck 22 times by gunfire, according to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho.

“He said a car pulled up next to him and he heard gunshots,” Camacho said.

The same day as the shooting, the rapper’s lawyer Raven Liberty informed the public he was in stable condition and he was a victim, not a participant in the shooting.

“He is alive, most importantly,” she said. “This was not a shootout. He was a victim of a drive-by shooting.”

According to authorities, the rapper pulled over not long after the shooting and called law enforcement. Initial reports stated the rapper was in critical condition and he’d been shot five times.

RELATED: ‘Beat Box” Rapper SpotEmGottem Arrested On Gun Charges In Florida By U.S. Marshals

In July, SpotEmGottEm was arrested on felony gun charges in Florida after authorities claimed the rapper was part of an incident in June in Miami. Police apprehended the 19-year-old rapper inside a hotel room where he laid next to an AK-47 assault rifle. He was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact.

spotemgottem

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19]
Oscar host Chris Rock during the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, Ca
71 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Kanye West Drops $57 Million On New Crib…

 6 hours ago
09.21.21
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

SpotEmGottEm’s Lawyer Gives Update As He Continues Recovery…

 8 hours ago
09.21.21
10 itemsWireless Festival 2021

Fans Speculate If Drake Is Bigger Than Michael…

 10 hours ago
09.21.21

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

 13 hours ago
09.21.21

Jeweler Gifts Lil Baby Rings After Selling Him…

 14 hours ago
09.21.21

50 Cent Talks Directing Eminem for BMF, Weighs…

 14 hours ago
09.21.21

Surprise! The Fugees Announce 12-City International Tour To…

 14 hours ago
09.21.21

Wack 100 Claims To Have Part 2 of…

 15 hours ago
09.21.21

Nia Long Reacts To Death Of AJ Johnson:…

 1 day ago
09.20.21

Kerry Washington Honors Michael K. Williams At 2021…

 1 day ago
09.20.21
Photos
Close