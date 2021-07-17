‘Beat Box” Rapper SpotEmGottem Arrested On Gun Charges In Florida By U.S. Marshals

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

SpotEmGottem , a rapper who notched a big hit last year on the charts, is now facing a number of serious charges after he was arrested in his home state of Florida. U.S. Marshals arrested the 19-year-old Jacksonville artist, who was found resting inside a hotel room with an AK-47 by his side.

Local 10 reports that SpotEmGottem, birth name Nehemiah Lamar Harden, was arrested last Thursday (July 15) in connection with an incident that occurred in June in Miami Beach. The police report states that the Marshals zeroed in on SpotEmGottem on the back of an arrest warrant that was out for the “Beat Box” star. He was reportedly laying down at the AC Hotel Miami Venture around 9:20 local time and was within reach of the high-powered firearm.

The arrest was part of a Miami Beach Police Department investigation in connection to an assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief case that police allege SpotEmGottem was a part of. According to Local 10’s reporting, the June 20 incident involved a parking garage attendant who got into it with a group of men in Dodge Chargers haggling over an $80 parking fee at the Collins Avenue garage. The victim claims that SpotEmGottem pointed a gun with a green laster at him before fleeing the scene.

SpotEmGottem is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact. Three other men were also arrested in connection with the June incident. It isn’t known if SpotEmGottem will still be able to perform at next week’s Rolling Loud Miami Festival.

Photo: MDPD

