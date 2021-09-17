Entertainment News
Lil Baby Responds To Claims He Bought A Fake $400K Patek Phillipe Watch

Lil Durk chimed in too.

Lil Baby has some more explaining to do. The Internets have called him out for wearing an obviously fake Patek Phillipe watch.

As spotted on Complex the trapper turned rapper’s name had some smut thrown on it this week. He recently flexed what was supposed to be a limited-edition Patek Philippe Nautilus 40th Anniversary timepiece. Originally released in 2016, the selection celebrated the 40th anniversary of its casually elegant Nautilus collection. For many aficionados and connoisseurs of classic watchmaking artistry, this was a release that was highly anticipated.

The Fake Watch Buster page was first to call fake in a very detailed post that pointed out the irregularities. “He got scammed and most probably he paid 400k for that, he should take back his money and blast who sold that fugazi 😬” the post read. “A genuine Patek Philippe Nautilus 40th anniversary worh approx 620k USD (Average market price-Unworn condition) 📈”.

On Thursday, September 16 he took to social media to respond to the claims. “@patekphillipe See this why I need to be on the list!! After market jewelers going to make me do some I shouldn’t be doing” he wrote. Ironically his Rap friend and frequent collaborator Lil Durk posted a message to his IG advising his peers to stick to one jeweler to avoid getting got. “Stop buying all this jewelry without knowing what you doing,” Durk wrote. “Alot of the sh*t fake and some is over priced get 1 jeweler and stick to em I’m telling you y’all ass gone be pissed when the truth come out.”

