Wendy Williams Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation While Also Battling COVID

Staying healthy during the midst of a global pandemic has been a hard task for many people across the world, and that plight is considerably even more challenging for those also suffering with mental health issues.

Our prayers are currently with media maven Wendy Williams, who is publicly facing both struggles at the moment after testing positive for COVID-19 and recently being admitted into the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Sources revealed to TMZ that her psych eval was thankfully voluntary, and that it didn’t come as much of a surprise to her team due to mental health being a longtime issue for Wendy. On the positive side of her positive diagnosis, the popular talk show host is reportedly asymptomatic and hasn’t been exhibiting any real symptoms so far. As a result, the highly-anticipated 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show has been pushed back from Sept. 20 to an Oct. 4 premiere date.

This unfortunately is just the latest in a handful of health scares surrounding Wendy over the years. Here’s a brief recap of some of the standouts, via Deadline:

“Williams has battled various maladies over the last few years. She is battling Graves disease, an immune system disorder, that dates to 1999. She also passed out on live TV in 2017 during the show’s Halloween episode, an incident that was attributed to dehydration.

The show was on hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic, but had a brief remote stint with Williams broadcasting from her New York apartment. In December, production was paused for several weeks again so Williams could be with her family following her mother’s death.”

Regardless of how you feel about the often-controversial daytime TV queen, Wendy Williams definitely deserves some well wishes as she works towards bettering herself. Bless up!

 

[caption id="attachment_3024674" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty[/caption] Wendy Williams is struggling with her sobriety, the daytime TV host tearfully admitted on her show today and is living in a sober house as she continues treatment for alcohol and pill addiction. “This is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it,” she said. Watch the emotional admission, below: https://twitter.com/actingeric/status/1108019636874985472 Following Wendy’s revelation, a detailed report surfaced on the DailyMail, describing the last weeks of Wendy’s life living in a sobriety house. According to reports, Wendy reportedly gets picked up from a sobriety home every morning at 7am and transported to her NYC studio. After the show, her husband reportedly takes her back to the halfway house. Wendy’s drug and alcohol binge allegedly began after she hired a private investigator to follow her husband, who was reportedly having an affair with his longtime mistress. An alleged altercation with her husband resulted in Wendy suffering a fractured arm, which reportedly led to depression and her addiction to alcohol and prescription pills. “She confronted Kevin and during the row she fell to the ground and broke her shoulder,” a source told TheDailyMail. “But after the shoulder injury Wendy started drinking and popping pills again,” she added. Wendy went on hiatus from her show in 2019 and returned early in January, but continued treatment at the sober house.

 

Wendy Williams Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation While Also Battling COVID  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Wendy Williams

