Chlöe Is A Seductive Siren For Her Fun ‘Have Mercy’ Video Featuring Tina Knowles Lawson

Chlöe Bailey has officially arrived as a solo star.

The actress and singer teased her debut single “Have Mercy” on social media earlier this week with long flowing blonde braids, cut-out jeans and a matching jacket top.

Late Thursday night (September 9), the video for “Have Mercy” arrived featuring a cameo from Tina Knowles Lawson keeping an eye on Bailey as she and a fun group of dancers act as a group of turn men into stone sorority sisters. Bailey playing a variation of a seductive Medusa wasn’t exactly on bingo cards when it came to guessing how “Have Mercy” would play out, but we should have seen it coming. After all, her sister Halle is playing The Little Mermaid soon. “Have Mercy” is an up-tempo single aptly disguised as a middle finger to critics of Bailey flaunting and appreciating her body.

“Body language like speaking spanglish, I’ll educate ya how to do this sh*t,” she sings on the track. “Temporary, that’s never rare-y, I’m necessary, yeah, I am that b*tch.”

Chlöe will be performing “Have Mercy” Sunday at the VMAs and stands as one of her first solo performances since she and her sister took a break from Chloe x Halle. “I’m creating my own lane, as well as paying homage to the ones who have inspired me. It has been fun finding my voice,” she recently told Billboard.  Watch the video in full below.

