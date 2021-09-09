News & Gossip
Chloe Bailey’s B-Shaped Bottom Is The Perfect Marketing Tool For Her “Have Mercy” Music Video

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Chloe Bailey proves she’s the queen of marketing with her latest Instagram posts. In preparation for the release of her latest song, “Have Mercy,” the singer shared a cheeky photo to her account that has the streets talking.

The award-winning singer started the promo off with a sultry clip of her silhouette. She continued to build anticipation with an image of her in a barely-there denim crop top, blonde faux locs, and cut out denim jeans.

She followed that image up with a teaser of the music video. The montage of clips embodied two moods; Clueless the hot girl version; and high fashion glamour.

In the final promo shot, Chloe displayed her perfectly B-shaped bottom in a pair of cheeky pink and white underwear.

Have Mercy!

Chloe’s journey to becoming a solo artist is going to be fun to watch. The singer has been part of a collective for most of her life, so it will be cool to watch her own her individuality as an artist. If you’re looking for that wholesome Chloe X Halle feel, you’re going to be in for disappointment. Chloe is here to let you know she is a grown woman and she’s going to dress like a grown woman. She’s also going to sing about some grown woman things.

