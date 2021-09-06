Radio One Exclusives
Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead In NYC Apartment

Michael K. Williams, the New York actor best known for playing Omar on HBO’s The Wire as well as Lovecraft Country, has died.

Williams was found unresponsive in his apartment on Monday (September 6). Although no official cause of death was determined, law enforcement officials discovered drug paraphernalia inside the apartment.

The actor, who rose to prominence playing tough, yet complex characters on the small and big screen, was only 54 years old.

This is a developing story.

