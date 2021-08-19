Entertainment News
Offset Defends Cardi B & Lizzo: Let These Beautiful Black Women Be Great

Rarely do we commend Offset for being the voice of reason, but the Migos rapper had the perfect response to reporters when asked his opinion about the negativity his wife Cardi B and singer Lizzo received after the debut of their highly anticipated collaboration Rumors.

“Let these beautiful Black women be great, stop judging,” he said while being approached by TMZ cameras. “We work hard to be entertainers for the world. Let us be,” he added.

Lizzo particularly faced the brunt of the hate messages and comments from body shamers and trolls who sprawled vitriol throughout social media. In one viral tweet, a user called the Truth Hurts pop star a “a mammy for the white gaze.” Lizzo tearfully addressed the disheartening antics with a tearful video on social media and again in an interview with Good Morning America

“What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls. When we don’t fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us. It’s not cool,” she said in the emotional Tik Tok video.

Cardi B came to her collaborator’s defense, tweeting, “When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this.”

Despite the negativity, Lizzo and Cardi B’s Rumors debuted at #1 position on the most streamed songs released last week on Spotify Global. And according to Chart Data, Rumors “has now sold over 100,000 units in the US. It’s the fastest selling new release this week.”

Offset Defends Cardi B & Lizzo: Let These Beautiful Black Women Be Great  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

