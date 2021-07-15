Radio One Exclusives
Lil Durk And Girlfriend Involved In A Shootout In Georgia With Would-Be Robbers

The Box Houston Featured Video
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

According to TMZ, Lil Durk and girlfriend India Cox were awakened by intruders around 5 am in his Georgia home on Sunday (July 12). Georgia Bureau of Investigation states they were victims of a home invasion.

It was reported that Durk’s home in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton-located about an hour outside Atlanta is where several individuals entered. The intruders were met by India and Durk who both discharged their firearms, fortunately, the two weren’t injured.

Unfortunately, the number of intruders remains unknown, but cops are optimistically seeking tips from the public in this case as part of the investigation.

Things have been very spicy and messy following the tragic shooting death of Chicago rapper King Von. Word on the internet streets is that Lil Durk is exercising extreme pettiness in response to Atlanta rapper Quando Rondo's alleged involvement in the shooting incident that left Durk's friend and fellow rapper King Von dead. In an interview with DJ Akademiks, Von's manager explained that Von was less careful than he usually is when he approached Rondo's vehicle that fateful night and was blindsided by a member of Quando's crew. No one has heard a peep out of Quando Rondo following the incident. Rumors are circulating that Durk bought up all the seats at Rondo's upcoming show, forcing him to cancel it as an act of revenge. However, it is being considered purely fan speculation. The show that was supposed to occur on  November 28 at Shockflow Entertainment Center was put on ice because of Quando's "ongoing legal situation." Durkio is allegedly grieving privately and has since deleted his Instagram account because of Von's death. While some are taking this recent turn of events with a grain of salt, many are praising "The Voice" crafter's level of pettiness, allegedly.

Lil Durk And Girlfriend Involved In A Shootout In Georgia With Would-Be Robbers  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

