H-Town
HomeH-Town

Scarface Reveals His Son Is Donating Him A Kidney

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Questlove & Scarface Pandora Podcast 8

Source: Pandora / Pandora

Scarface is finally getting a kidney transplant.

On Tuesday (July 13), the Geto Boys member revealed his 30-year-old son would be giving him one of his kidneys, more than a year after he was diagnosed with kidney failure.

“A couple of days ago .. well Friday they called me and said I was a match with my son,” Scarface said over a Zoom call promoting he and Willie D’s brand new podcast, Geto Boys Reloaded. “So it’s any day now.”

The 50-year-old Houston legend had been battling kidney issues after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020. The health issue forced him to be bedridden for weeks and isolated from his family. At one point, doctors determined he had kidney failure and needed a transplant. The search for a match began last Fall and ultimately, Scarface’s son Chris was a match.

“I just told him when everything was going down, ‘Hey man, you don’t have to go through that. If I’m a match, I’ma do it,'” Chris Jordan said.

When asked if he would have transplanted a kidney to Scarface, Willie D joked he didn’t like his Geto Boys brother to such a degree.

“He got plenty of people who do like him more than I like him,” Willie said. “He had people lined up around the corner, hitting me up saying, ‘Tell Scarface I got a kidney for him!’ It’s beautiful. It’s a testament to his contribution because people wanted to support him. They were coming out of the woodwork.”

Scarface interjected, “Willie try to play that tough-guy role, but guess who’s the first person to come and visit? Willie D! Super tough guy. So I had the COVID hella bad and you had to walk in my room with a spacesuit on. Guess who came in my room with a spacesuit on?”

RELATED: Scarface Is ‘Glad To Be Alive’ 2 Months After COVID-19 Diagnosis

RELATED: Scarface Details Fight With Coronavirus: “It’s The Craziest Thing I’ve Seen In My Life” [VIDEO]

Scarface had run for Houston City Council in 2019, narrowly losing his bid to win election to represent his district on the first try. In March 2020, as the world started to come to grips with COVID-19, Facemob found himself on the brink of death in a situation he called the “scariest” of his life.

“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out. I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back,” he told Fox 26 in May 2020. “I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”

Scarface

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Halle Bailey Wraps Up Filming ‘The Little Mermaid’…
 5 hours ago
07.13.21
Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her…
 22 hours ago
07.12.21
Kelly Rowland Calls Producer Amorphous “The Young Genius”…
 23 hours ago
07.13.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made…
 24 hours ago
07.12.21
Ari Lennox Hints At Retiring From Music While…
 1 day ago
07.13.21
Unopened Copy of ‘Super Mario 64’ Fetches A…
 1 day ago
07.12.21
20 items
Bring Lockdown Back: Florida Woman Visibly Pleasuring Herself…
 1 day ago
07.12.21
Social Media Star Addison Rae Out As UFC…
 1 day ago
07.12.21
10 items
Rapper KTS Dre Reportedly Shot 64 Times Moments…
 1 day ago
07.12.21
Ciara And Russell Wilson Sport Matching Gucci Outfits…
 2 days ago
07.12.21
Photos
Close