Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Scarface & Willie D Bring The Geto Boys Back With New Podcast

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Free Press Summer Festival - Day 1

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

The Geto Boys are back – and bringing their thoughts to the podcast world.

Hip Hop legends Brad Jordan aka Scarface and Willie D are launching The Geto Boys Reloaded, a podcast centered around thought-provoking conversations regarding music, entertainment and social issues. Willie broke down the news to Dr. Boyce Watkins during Watkins’ wedding on Saturday (May 22).

“We doing the same thing we did with music,” Willie D said. “Providing information and instructions. Information on what’s going on in the world and instruction on how to navigate it. So you look at, you listen to a lot of music people will tell you they provide the information, they won’t give you the instructions. They don’t give you the instructions on how to navigate through the struggle. They’ll talk about the struggle but they won’t give you the instruction on how to navigate through it.”

He continued, “So we basically taking that motto, putting it in a bottle and releasing it to the podcast world. The Geto Boys is back and reloaded.”

Although there’s no official release date for the podcast, it’s the latest media foray for Willie who hosts his own show on YouTube and the first for Scarface who has returned to a relatively public lifestyle since his ordeal with COVID-19 last year as well as his battle with kidney failure.

RELATED: Scarface Would Only Do A Verzuz Battle On One Condition

geto boys reloaded , Scarface , willie d

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Missy Elliott Improvised Her Entire Cameo In This…
 4 hours ago
05.24.21
Fantasia, Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome A Baby Girl
 6 hours ago
05.24.21
Free Press Summer Festival - Day 1
Scarface & Willie D Bring The Geto Boys…
 6 hours ago
05.24.21
FOX's Empire - Season Six
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Y. Gray Gets 10 Days…
 6 hours ago
05.24.21
End Of An Era: Foot Locker To Close…
 9 hours ago
05.24.21
Issa Rae Claps Back At A Twitter Troll…
 1 day ago
05.24.21
Lil Nas X Ripped His Pants On Stripper…
 1 day ago
05.23.21
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54
 1 day ago
05.23.21
15 items
Soulja Boy & Bow Wow Confirm VERZUZ For…
 2 days ago
05.23.21
Future Seemingly Snubs Lori Harvey On New Song
 3 days ago
05.22.21
Natasha Bedingfield Joins The Original “Unwritten” Viral Dance…
 3 days ago
05.21.21
Keshia Knight Pulliam Named Global Education Ambassador For…
 3 days ago
05.21.21
Nas Teams Up With Mass Appeal & Showtime…
 3 days ago
05.21.21
‘P-Valley’ Stars Brandee Evans And Shannon Thornton Give…
 3 days ago
05.21.21
Serena Williams Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Rumors…
 3 days ago
05.21.21
MTV EMA 2020 - Show
WWE Announces Return To Toyota Center In July…
 3 days ago
05.21.21
Photos
Close