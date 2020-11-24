CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Scarface Would Only Do A Verzuz Battle On One Condition

Legends of Hip Hop Concert - Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Scarface has been among numerous legends people have suggested to step up to the plate for a Verzuz battle. Only thing is, Facemob is unwilling to do it. Well, unless he has a very specific reason to do so.

The Houston legend jumped on Twitter Tuesday (November 24) and kept it all the way honest about his potential Verzuz participation.

“I’m not ever gonna do a VS. unless I don’t like the n*gga,” Face wrote. “Then I’ll destroy his ass… revisit that catalog again… 1988-2020 smoke.”

Since his beginnings as DJ Akshun, Scarface has owned the title of the most prominent Houston rapper, solo or group. In 1997, his The Untouchables album became the first rap album by a Houston artist to go No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. He’s released two undisputed classics in The Diary and The Fix and a number of monumental singles from his time with the Geto Boys to solo work, collaborations with Too Short, Devin The Dude, 2Pac, Ice Cube, UGK, Jay-Z, Nas and more.

RELATED: Scarface Asks Social Media To Help Him With A Kidney Donation

RELATED: Scarface Blames Donald Trump For U.S. Coronavirus Death Total

The legendary rapper celebrated his 50th birthday earlier this month after battling COVID-19 in the spring. The aftermath of his battle however has left him with kidney failure and he’s currently in the process of receiving a kidney transplant.

Scarface

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Legends of Hip Hop Concert - Atlanta
Scarface Would Only Do A Verzuz Battle On…
 8 hours ago
11.24.20
Got ‘Em?!: Tips & Techniques To Actually Cop…
 12 hours ago
11.24.20
Look At My Opponent: Gucci Mane Wants More…
 13 hours ago
11.24.20
Dave Chappelle Canvassing For Andrew Yang
Netflix Removes ‘Chappelle’s Show’ From Streaming Lineup At…
 15 hours ago
11.24.20
21 Savage Loses Brother After Stabbing Incident In…
 19 hours ago
11.24.20
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Is Texting Buddies…
 19 hours ago
11.24.20
Quando Rondo Addresses King Von Shooting On New…
 1 day ago
11.23.20
Locals Waited Over 14 Hours For Colorado’s First…
 1 day ago
11.23.20
Tyler Perry Fed Thousands Of Atlanta Families For…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Alana Mayo Files For Divorce From Lena Waithe
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Marvel Studio’s Announces Production Date For ‘Black Panther’…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
SMH: Kyle Rittenhouse Bailed Out After $2 Million…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
14 items
Bundle Burglar? Mulatto Called Out For Allegedly Stealing…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West’s Dirty Mack Lyrics…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out All The “Body”…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Boosie Badazz Says He Wasn’t Surprised Lil Wayne…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Photos
Close