Scarface Would Only Do A Verzuz Battle On One Condition

Scarface has been among numerous legends people have suggested to step up to the plate for a Verzuz battle. Only thing is, Facemob is unwilling to do it. Well, unless he has a very specific reason to do so.

The Houston legend jumped on Twitter Tuesday (November 24) and kept it all the way honest about his potential Verzuz participation.

“I’m not ever gonna do a VS. unless I don’t like the n*gga,” Face wrote. “Then I’ll destroy his ass… revisit that catalog again… 1988-2020 smoke.”

Since his beginnings as DJ Akshun, Scarface has owned the title of the most prominent Houston rapper, solo or group. In 1997, his The Untouchables album became the first rap album by a Houston artist to go No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. He’s released two undisputed classics in The Diary and The Fix and a number of monumental singles from his time with the Geto Boys to solo work, collaborations with Too Short, Devin The Dude, 2Pac, Ice Cube, UGK, Jay-Z, Nas and more.

The legendary rapper celebrated his 50th birthday earlier this month after battling COVID-19 in the spring. The aftermath of his battle however has left him with kidney failure and he’s currently in the process of receiving a kidney transplant.

