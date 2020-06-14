CLOSE
Scarface Is ‘Glad To Be Alive’ 2 Months After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Nearly two months after his initial COVID-19 diagnosis rocked hip-hop, Scarface says he’s “lucky to be alive.”

He is still recovering as the virus has affected his kidneys and forced him to do dialysis every day.

“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out. I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back,” he told Fox 26. “I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”

Face’s initial ordeal with COVID-19 in March when he says he was diagnosed with pneumonia and then COVID-19 “sat there.” He almost died in his bed and according to his kidney specialist, he was supposed to be amongst the 100,000 individuals who have passed away from the virus.

The “Smile” rapper says he came home following the death of Kobe Bryant on January 26 and didn’t leave until he went to Austin for a concert in February. By March 7, he started “feeling funny” and by March 15 he was “blood sick.”

coronavirus , Scarface

