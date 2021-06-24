Entertainment News
Resurfaced Nick Cannon Interview On Lupus Battle May Explain His Love For Unprotected Sex

"Why wear condoms? I might not be here tomorrow!" — Nick Cannon (2017), current father of 6 with a 7th on the way.

We all knew there had to be some reason why Nick Cannon was having all these kids out here — God don’t make mistakes, but condoms do break!

It now appears, thanks to those ever-reliable Internet investigators, that contraceptions of any kind haven’t even been part of the equation in terms of Nick’s recent sexual escapades. However, the “rolling stone” reasoning for that may be a bit more morbid than we all might’ve guessed.

Back in 2017, the Wild ‘N Out head honcho made a visit to The Howard Stern Show following a pretty scary close call due to his ongoing battle with lupus. “I was in the hospital over Christmas,” he started off by saying, noting that it wasn’t exactly the best way to spend the holiday for obvious reasons by adding, “when you experience near-death situations, life-threatening situations, it’s honest; it’s real.”

He went on to tell the veteran shock-jock that having constant issues with lupus makes him feel like he’s running out of time, but as a result brought him to a place in life where we actually welcomes death.

Read up on what he said about lupus, death and living care-and-condom-free below so we don’t misquote the father of six (with a seventh on the way):

“I got to a space now where it’s like, I’m probably gonna die sooner than most people — that’s what the doctors said! But, I’m living life like, “Fuck, I might die in the morning, so let’s fuck all night! Why wear condoms? I might not be here tomorrow!” 

We can think of a few reasons for “why wear condoms,” but we’ll chuck that statement up to Cannon just being the comedian that we know him to be. Then again, what if he’s serious?

The interview continues with Nick stating more seriously that each of the many blood clots he suffered were meant to be fatal, adding, “the five blood transfusions were because, like, if they didn’t do that I would’ve died!” His doctors even questioned why he was still alive, specifically because he had two blood clots in a lung and one in his heart.

Their conversation goes back to being comedic towards the end though, with Howard jokingly questioning what will happen if the doctors are wrong and he ends up with 100 kids at 90 years old. “That’s fucking amazing,” Nick replies enthusiastically, even comparing himself to Job from the Bible.

While we totally respect making light out of the situation, it’s easy to see a bit of sadness behind the smiles as well. Maybe he’ll change his mind before he has a real-life Cheaper By The Dozen situation on his hands.

Watch the clip below and let us know your thoughts:

 

Resurfaced Nick Cannon Interview On Lupus Battle May Explain His Love For Unprotected Sex  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

