Rick Ross Introduces America To ‘Thighstop’ Following Chicken Wing Shortage

Rick Ross never misses an opportunity to hustle. With America in the midst of a chicken wing shortage, the Miami native and Wingstop franchiser is helping launch Thighstop, Wingstop’s answer to the chicken wing shortage by encouraging customers to eat another popular area of the bird.

The digital brand will allow customers to order from the newly launched menu through a website where thighs can be picked up or delivered via DoorDash. There are 11 thigh stop flavors, handcrafted with sides and dips which can be selected bone-in or bone-out according to the website.

According to Business Insider, Ross owns nearly 30 Wingstop restaurants across the country and isn’t slowing down expansion anytime soon.

“We back outside, and it’s time to take it to the next level,” Ross told yahoo sports!. “We know how Wingstop perfected wings. Now, just imagine that juiciest part of the meat, and we boss it up, baby.”

RELATED: Rick Ross Paid $3.5M Cash For Amare Stoudemire’s Florida Home

RELATED: Rick Ross Brings Miami To NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

rick ross , thighstop , wingstop

