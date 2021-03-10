Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rick Ross Paid $3.5M Cash For Amare Stoudemire’s Florida Home

Who'd turn down $3.5 million in cash? Certainly not Amare...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Rick Ross x Joy To The Polls Pop-Up Performance

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Rick Ross’s Atlanta luxurious mansion might’ve been used as the royal castle for King Akeem of Zaumda in Coming 2 America, but that isn’t keeping the Bawse from purchasing more million dollar real estate in other places.

People is reporting that the “Hustlin” rapper just put down $3.5 million to relieve former NBA All-Star, Amare Stoudemire of his Florida estate. Oh, did we mention he paid straight up cash for it? We mean, if you have a few million dollars just sitting around in the crib with nothing to do, might as well use it, right? At this point we wonder if Ross brought the cash in a Louis Vuitton suitcase or book bag.

While we’re sure Florida is filled with multi-million dollar homes on the market to choose from, the Miami representative seems to have particular taste when it comes to the property he chooses to live in.

“It’s a sprawling estate in a very secluded area,” Ross tells PEOPLE of his new home. “From the moment I stepped inside, I appreciated the high ceilings and rich detail.”

Well, can’t argue with that.

Located west of Fort Lauderdale in Southwest Ranches, the estate sits on over 2.3 acres and features six bedrooms and seven baths. The main house has 7,361 square feet of space and houses four bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Naturally estates like this have some nice extras and Amare’s old crib has just that as it contains a hidden movie theater, nine-car garage and an indoor bar with a pool table. There’s also a yoga room but we feel lowkey feel like Ross will just turn that into a smokers room.

The luxurious property was on the market a whole four days before Ross came through and swooped it up with the money he found under his couch. Can’t be mad at that.

Rick Ross Paid $3.5M Cash For Amare Stoudemire’s Florida Home  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

rick ross

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Rick Ross Paid $3.5M Cash For Amare Stoudemire’s…
 3 hours ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful…
 4 hours ago
03.10.21
Stay In Your Lane: Cardi B Claps Back…
 5 hours ago
03.10.21
6ix9ine Challenges Meek Mill To A Fight
 5 hours ago
03.10.21
Viral: Harry and Meghan Markle’s Highly Anticipated Interview…
 6 hours ago
03.10.21
Drake Relaunches OVO Sound Radio On SiriusXM
 21 hours ago
03.09.21
Pooh Shiesty And Kodak Black Are Going At…
 1 day ago
03.09.21
Revolt x AT&T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta – September 12
Swizz Beatz & Timbaland’s ‘Verzuz’ Acquired By Triller
 1 day ago
03.09.21
18 itemsPaul Wall - Dub Car Show
What It Do: Social Media Rides Slab For…
 1 day ago
03.09.21
The Notorious B.I.G.’s 10 Best Freestyles & Guest…
 1 day ago
03.09.21
Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny…
 1 day ago
03.09.21
10 items
Cardi B’s Anthem “Bodak Yellow” Becomes First Diamond-Certified…
 1 day ago
03.09.21
7 items
Give Bow Wow His Flowers! Celebrate His Birthday…
 1 day ago
03.09.21
Nia Riley Accuses Ex-Flame Soulja Boy Of Kicking…
 1 day ago
03.09.21
15 items
Watch Doja Cat’s Sultry “Streets” Video Co-Starring Kofi…
 1 day ago
03.09.21
12 items
Papa John’s Founder Says He’s Been Trying To…
 1 day ago
03.09.21
Photos
Close