News
HomeNewsH-Town

Son Of Ex-Texan Vince Wilfork Accused Of Stealing Father’s Super Bowl Rings

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
(Foxborough, MA, 01/14/16) Running backs #39 Steven Jackson, #28 James White, and #38 Brandon Boldern warm up for Patriots practice at Gillette. Thursday, January 14, 2016. Staff photo by John Wilcox. (Photo by John Wilcox/MediaNews Group/Boston Hera

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

23-year-old D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, the son of former New England Patriots and Houston Texans defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, was arrested on charges of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property from his father, including Wilfork’s two Super Bowl rings won with the Patriots.

Holmes-Wilfork, who lives in Friendswood, was arrested on May 22 and was charged with theft of property greater than $300,000 according to the Galveston Daily News. He was later released on $300,000 bond.

Wilfork announced on May 10 he was missing several rings he earned on the football field including two Super Bowl rings, two AFC championship rings and an NCAA championship ring he earned while part of the famed 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Including the various rings, Wilfork was missing expensive bracelets, necklaces and earrings. He first made the discovery while attempting to pack his Friendswood home for a move. He didn’t immediately report the items as stolen as he initially believed they were packed away or in storage at a home he has in Florida.

A Patriots fan who heard about Wilfork’s missing rings contacted him after learning someone had been offering the rings for sale in an online sports memorabilia community. The person offering the rings for sale had previously paid Holmes-Wilfork $62,000 for the rings. Once the memorabilia dealer became aware Wilfork’s son didn’t have permission to sell his father’s items, turned them over to police after they had been reported stolen.

Wilfork was named to five Pro Bowls over the course of his 13-year career with the Patriots and Texans. He retired in 2017.

RELATED: Vince Wilfork Will Appear In ESPN’s Latest Body Magazine Issue

vince wilfork

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Some Dude’s 2Pac B-Sides & Album Cuts Playlist…
 10 hours ago
06.16.21
10 items
10 DJs That Helped Define Hip-Hop
 14 hours ago
06.16.21
Post Malone Drops $1.6M On Diamond Teeth
 19 hours ago
06.15.21
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 18, 2020
JAY-Z Suing Photographer Jonathan Mannion For Exploiting ‘Reasonable…
 19 hours ago
06.15.21
FreakNik Is Returning To Atlanta In October
 21 hours ago
06.15.21
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Pooh Sheisty’s Alleged Shooting Victim Changes Mind About…
 21 hours ago
06.15.21
15 itemsIntimate dinner experience at Delicious Raw
Joseline Hernandez Drops It All In Latest ‘Joseline’s…
 21 hours ago
06.15.21
Pharrell Williams Set To Open Private School For…
 22 hours ago
06.15.21
For Papas Who Puff: Check Out These Smoker-Friendly…
 1 day ago
06.15.21
The RZA Confirms Season 2 Of ‘Wu-Tang: An…
 1 day ago
06.15.21
Michelle Williams Becomes “Merleen” To Clap Back At…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
10 items
Best Black History Docs To Watch For Juneteenth
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Quavo Says He & Pop Smoke Were Gonna…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…
 2 days ago
06.14.21
2 Men From Louisiana Hip-Hop Group Suspects In…
 2 days ago
06.14.21
T-Pain Reveals Nicki Minaj Politely Curbed Him After…
 2 days ago
06.14.21
Photos
Close