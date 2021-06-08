Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pooh Shiesty Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Security Guard In Miami

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Pooh Shiesty’s latest adventure Miami has left the 1017 rapper behind bars.

On Tuesday (June 8), Pooh was arrested in Miami after a May 30 shooting at King of Diamonds nightclub where a security guard was shot. The rapper was booked on a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to TMZ, witnesses saw Pooh be escorted out of the club when he got into an argument with a security guard. The dispute between the two was over money missing from Pooh’s jeans. Not long after the incident kicked off, Pooh let off a warning shot, firing his gun into the ground. The bullet wound up hitting a security guard in the ankle.

RELATED: Pooh Shiesty And Kodak Black Are Going At Each Other Over The Money Spread Pose

RELATED: Pooh Shiesty Details ‘Shiesty Season’, Signing To 1017 & More! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The incident is the second major arrest for Pooh in recent months. Last October, the “Back In Blood” star was arrested following an incident where he allegedly shot a man during a botched sneaker transaction. The shooting, which took place in Bay Harbor, Florida, left two men wounded. He was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft in the case which has yet to be resolved.

pooh shiesty

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Meek Mill Calls For New Gun Laws After…
 2 hours ago
06.08.21
Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap Line Officially Unveils Its…
 2 hours ago
06.08.21
10 items
Bow Wow Clowns Soulja Boy’s Struggle Hairline &…
 3 hours ago
06.08.21
Tina Knowles-Lawson Says Stop The Cap When It…
 5 hours ago
06.08.21
Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul
Showtime Offering Fans Refunds Over Mayweather/Paul Fight
 6 hours ago
06.08.21
Teyana Taylor Is Maxim Magazine’s First Black ‘Sexiest…
 7 hours ago
06.08.21
Megan Thee Stallion Returns To Social Media Rocking…
 23 hours ago
06.08.21
10 items
The Answer: See Allen Iverson’s Greatest Highlights[VIDEO]
 1 day ago
06.07.21
Officially GOAT’ed: Simone Biles Wins 7th National Championship
 1 day ago
06.07.21
Will Smith Supports Naomi Osaka With Heartfelt Instagram…
 1 day ago
06.07.21
Busta Rhymes Teases Neptunes Collaboration
 1 day ago
06.07.21
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him…
 1 day ago
06.07.21
15 itemsFloyd Mayweather v Logan Paul
Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather Ended With No…
 1 day ago
06.07.21
Ashanti Is Serving Lewks While On Vacation And…
 2 days ago
06.07.21
Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas
Lil Durk’s Brother OTF DThang Shot & Killed…
 2 days ago
06.06.21
Chloe x Halle Launch Loungewear Collection With Victoria’s…
 3 days ago
06.07.21
Photos
Close