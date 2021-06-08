Pooh Shiesty Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Security Guard In Miami

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Pooh Shiesty’s latest adventure Miami has left the 1017 rapper behind bars.

On Tuesday (June 8), Pooh was arrested in Miami after a May 30 shooting at King of Diamonds nightclub where a security guard was shot. The rapper was booked on a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to TMZ, witnesses saw Pooh be escorted out of the club when he got into an argument with a security guard. The dispute between the two was over money missing from Pooh’s jeans. Not long after the incident kicked off, Pooh let off a warning shot, firing his gun into the ground. The bullet wound up hitting a security guard in the ankle.

The incident is the second major arrest for Pooh in recent months. Last October, the “Back In Blood” star was arrested following an incident where he allegedly shot a man during a botched sneaker transaction. The shooting, which took place in Bay Harbor, Florida, left two men wounded. He was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft in the case which has yet to be resolved.

