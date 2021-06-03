Entertainment News
Atlanta Rapper Dae Dae Accused Of Stabbing Dunkin Donuts Employee

Dae Dae, an Atlanta rapper known for the hit single “Wat U Mean” in 2016, has been identified in a December stabbing incident which left a 17-year-old Dunkin Donuts employee injured.

Dae Dae, whose real name is Marquavis Goolsby, is accused of aggravated assault after he got into an altercation with the teenage girl at a Dunkin located in south Fulton County.

According to the incident report, the employee told authorities a man pulled up to the drive-thru in a red Audi at 6 p.m. on December 5 and became upset because he was “unable to get what he wanted.” The man would leave the store but return a short time later and an argument would ensue between the two. During the fight, the man pulled out a knife and began swinging it at the girl. The incident was caught on video and shared on Instagram, where the man was seen violently swinging the knife at the teen employee.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered the girl had suffered a cut on her left arm. The man had fled the Dunkin as she refused to go to the hospital.

Dae Dae was charged with aggravated assault in the incident but has yet to be located by authorites.

Although Dae Dae hasn’t released new music since 2019, the rapper broke through in 2016 with the single “Wat U Mean (Aye Aye Aye).” The video for the song was uploaded to YouTube in April 2016 and has since racked up over 67 million views. He’d release another viral single, “Spend It” in November 2016.

Dae Dae would release three separate mixtapes following the success of “Wat U Mean” and “Spend It.” Between 2016 and 2017, he dropped three tapes, 4 ReasonsThe DefAnition with London On Da Track and 5 Reasons.

