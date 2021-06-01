The Public Affairs Podcast
The Public Affairs Podcast: Ep. 62 – Roland Martin Remembers Paul Mooney | OneStar Volunteer

On the newest episode of the Public Affairs Podcast, KG and Uncle Funky chat with award-winning journalist, author, host, and H-Town legend Roland S. Martin about the life of Paul Mooney, Voter Suppression, his new book deal and $25K Scholarship Fund.

Also on the show, Chris Bugbee, CEO of OneStar Volunteer, is celebrating National Volunteer Week and OneStar is launching VolunteerTX, a new digital hub that connects individuals with volunteer opportunities throughout Texas. VolunteerTX connects individuals with projects and organizations that inspire them to serve and it is the first single source for volunteering across the state.

RELATED: Paul Mooney, Groundbreaking Comedian, Dead At 79

Listen to the latest episode of The Public Affairs Podcast below. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Anchor or more.

