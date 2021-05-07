J. Cole Honors Pimp C & Nipsey Hussle On New Single ‘Interlude’ [NEW MUSIC]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole gave into his own desires for fans to hear new music on Thursday (May 6).

Not long after confirming the follow-up to 2018’s KOD would arrive on May 14 in the form of The Off-Season, Cole tweeted on Thursday fans were getting a track from the project entitled “interlude.”

“Told myself I would drop the album all at once,” he wrote. “Sometimes you gotta say f*ck it tho. New song tonight. 12 o’clock.”

On the 2-minute track, Cole does his best work paying homage to the late Nipsey Hussle and Pimp C.

“Dead bodies, smell the odor in the street,” he raps on the track. “My homie, homie got out on parole/He sold more Coca-Cola than the soda in the street/Summertime, bring the cold, this winter breeze/Hella blues like the rolling sixties/Christ went to heaven, age thirty-three/And so did Pimp C, and so did Nipsey.”

Press play on “Interlude” from The Off-Season below. Cole’s sixth studio effort comes after his longest hiatus between solo albums. His last project, 2018’s KOD debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 397,000 equivalent album units earned.

