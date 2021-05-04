Entertainment News
J. Cole Confirms 'The Off-Season' Release Date

J. Cole Puma Dreamer 2

Source: J. Cole Puma Dreamer 2 / PUMA

J. Cole is officially back.

The Dreamville rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (May 4) to confirm what many Cole fans have been anticipating: a proper update on his follow up to 2018’s KOD entitled The Off-Season.

“Just know this was years in the making,” he wrote. “My new album The Off-Season available everywhere 5/14.”

The project had been heavily teased by members on the Dreamville label such as Bas as well as photos of Cole recently in the studio. The project serves as the culmination of Cole’s longest hiatus between albums as he earned his first Grammy award with 21 Savage for “A Lot” and nailed every guest appearance he was on.

In 2020, the North Carolina rapper released three singles including the highly controversial “Snow On The Bluff” where he caught criticism for a perceived diss to rapper Noname. It’s unclear whether the other singles from his Lewis Street EP, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice” will appear on the project.

On Friday (April 30), Cole teased fans on social media with another update on The Off-Season, stating it officially passed his personal car test.

“Just rode through the city to The Off-Season,” he wrote. “Dawg… Too excited.”

