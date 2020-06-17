CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

J. Cole Returns With “Snow On Tha Bluff” [NEW MUSIC]

J.Cole - KOD Tour Houston

Source: Kevin Rawls / Kevin Rawls – TheBoxHouston.com

J. Cole found the words.

In the midst of everything going on in the world, the North Carolina MC drops “Snow On Tha Bluff” for fans and listeners who wanted “that real” from the Grammy-award winner.

“I scrolled through her timeline in these wild times and I started to read/She mad at these crackers, she mad at these capitalists, mad at these murder police/ She mad at my n*ggas, she mad at our ignorance, she wear her heart on her sleeve/She mad at the celebrities, low key I be thinkin she talking bout me,” Cole raps on the track.

Listen to the song below via YouTube or Spotify.

RELATED: J. Cole Reacts To Minneapolis City Council Vote To Disband Police Department

RELATED: J. Cole Attends Fayetteville Protest For George Floyd

j. cole

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
10 items
Weezy Likes ‘Em Thick: Meet Lil Wayne’s Rumored…
 5 hours ago
06.16.20
Drake & Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2020 BET…
 5 hours ago
06.16.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-HIP HOP-AWARDS-ARRIVALS
Viral Star That Girl Lay Lay Inks Massive…
 6 hours ago
06.16.20
14 items
White Pastor Tells Lecrae Slavery Was A “Blessing”,…
 6 hours ago
06.16.20
You Glow Girl! The 6 Best Bronzers For…
 11 hours ago
06.16.20
Jay-Z Demands That Charges Be Dropped Against Charleston…
 11 hours ago
06.16.20
16 items
NYPD Falsely Claimed Shake Shack Spiked Their Drinks…
 11 hours ago
06.16.20
15 items
Questions Arise After Minnesota Freedom Fund Reports $35M…
 12 hours ago
06.16.20
15 items
‘Madden 21’ Official Gameplay Trailer Arrives [VIDEO]
 12 hours ago
06.16.20
Eva Marcille Leaves Real Housewives Of Atlanta! [EXCLUSIVE…
 13 hours ago
06.16.20
Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Tease Collaboration Project,…
 14 hours ago
06.16.20
5 items
Black Music Month: Ginuwine’s Top 10 Biggest Hits…
 14 hours ago
06.16.20
Gucci Mane Says He Is Leaving Atlantic Records,…
 23 hours ago
06.16.20
15 items
Wireless Carriers Experience Massive Nationwide Service Outage, Everyone…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
Families Of Robert Fuller & Malcolm Harsch Push…
 1 day ago
06.15.20
LisaRaye McCoy Responds To Nicki Minaj’s “Trollz” Shot,…
 1 day ago
06.15.20
Photos
Close