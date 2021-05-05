BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
BMW HOU
HomeBMW HOU

MonaLeo Details Her Viral Moment With ‘Beatin Down Yo Block’ & Openness About Mental Health [EXCLUSIVE]

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Houston continues to have top talent on the rise and MonaLeo is no exception. The upstart has been more than transparent about her journey with mental health before things blew up in her favor and now she checks in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios to detail her journey, how she created “Beatin’ Down Yo Block” and its viral success, her evolution in making music and much more!

Watch the interview up top and her breakthrough single “Beatin’ Down Yo Block” below!

monaleo

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
George Jung Birthday Celebration And Screening Of "Blow"
George Jung, Inspiration Behind The Movie ‘Blow,’ Dead…
 6 hours ago
05.05.21
Puma And Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon Continues’ To…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
Will Smith’s New Quarantine Bod Inspires Six-Part YouTube…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Big Sean Launches Mental Health Series ‘Mindset’
 24 hours ago
05.04.21
E11EVEN Miami x Barstool Sports Big Game Pop-Up Presented By E11EVEN Vodka - Night 2
50 Cent Claims He’s A H-Town Resident While…
 1 day ago
05.05.21
J. Cole Puma Dreamer 2
J. Cole Confirms ‘The Off-Season’ Release Date
 1 day ago
05.04.21
The Palazzo Broadcast Studio At Lagasse's Stadium Grand Opening
Houston-Born Former NFL Safety Revealed As Kanye West’s…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Diddy Really Changed His Name To “Love” –…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Bresha Webb: Running The World With Her Sisters…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
12 items
Bill & Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27…
 2 days ago
05.04.21
10 items
NLE Choppa Almost Gets Put To Sleep During…
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Quando Rondo and Entourage Reportedly Shot At In…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
10th Annual ONE Musicfest
DMX’s Friend Jungle Issues Apology After Crashing Funeral…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
10 items
Black Panther 2 Gets Proper Title ‘Black Panther:…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Photos
Close