MonaLeo Details Her Viral Moment With ‘Beatin Down Yo Block’ & Openness About Mental Health [EXCLUSIVE]

Houston continues to have top talent on the rise and MonaLeo is no exception. The upstart has been more than transparent about her journey with mental health before things blew up in her favor and now she checks in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios to detail her journey, how she created “Beatin’ Down Yo Block” and its viral success, her evolution in making music and much more!

Watch the interview up top and her breakthrough single “Beatin’ Down Yo Block” below!

