Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Big Sean Launches Mental Health Series ‘Mindset’

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Big Sean has prioritized his mental health over the past year and made it a focal point of his No. 1 album Detroit 2. He opened up about thoughts of taking his own life, battling anxiety and depression while encouraging his fans to tap into their wellbeing. With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Sean and his Sean Anderson Organization is launching an initiative to help people navigate daily battles with anxiety and depression.

The five-week program began on Saturday (May 1) with an emphasis on mindset. Sean was joined by his mother, Myra Anderson for the initial discussion.

“Set Your ATTENTION ON INTENTION,” Sean wrote on Instagram. “My Mom had the idea of us introducing basic things that have tremendously helped us and people in our circle and your mind is where it all starts, a lot of y’all are probably hip already, but some aren’t and for anyone who’s anxiety runs high, feeling stuck, depressed you might just need to adjust your mindset to get properly started.”

Watch the debut episode below.

RELATED: Blessings: Big Sean Reveals He Contemplated Suicide On Several Occasions

RELATED: Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Channel Iconic Black Rom-Coms For ‘Body Language’ Video [WATCH]

Big Sean Releases ‘Detroit 2’ Feat. Nipsey Hussle, Jhené Aiko, Travis Scott & More [NEW MUSIC]
20 photos
Big Sean

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Big Sean Launches Mental Health Series ‘Mindset’
 6 hours ago
05.04.21
E11EVEN Miami x Barstool Sports Big Game Pop-Up Presented By E11EVEN Vodka - Night 2
50 Cent Claims He’s A H-Town Resident While…
 7 hours ago
05.04.21
J. Cole Puma Dreamer 2
J. Cole Confirms ‘The Off-Season’ Release Date
 11 hours ago
05.04.21
The Palazzo Broadcast Studio At Lagasse's Stadium Grand Opening
Houston-Born Former NFL Safety Revealed As Kanye West’s…
 14 hours ago
05.04.21
Diddy Really Changed His Name To “Love” –…
 17 hours ago
05.04.21
Bresha Webb: Running The World With Her Sisters…
 17 hours ago
05.04.21
12 items
Bill & Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
10 items
NLE Choppa Almost Gets Put To Sleep During…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Quando Rondo and Entourage Reportedly Shot At In…
 1 day ago
05.03.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
10th Annual ONE Musicfest
DMX’s Friend Jungle Issues Apology After Crashing Funeral…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
10 items
Black Panther 2 Gets Proper Title ‘Black Panther:…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Kandi Burruss Recalls A ‘Disrespectful Experience’ Working With…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Lil Wayne Pays Homage To DMX During Trillerfest…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Beyoncé’s Monochromatic Neon Green Balmain Look Is Officially…
 2 days ago
05.02.21
Photos
Close