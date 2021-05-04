Big Sean Launches Mental Health Series ‘Mindset’

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Big Sean has prioritized his mental health over the past year and made it a focal point of his No. 1 album Detroit 2. He opened up about thoughts of taking his own life, battling anxiety and depression while encouraging his fans to tap into their wellbeing. With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Sean and his Sean Anderson Organization is launching an initiative to help people navigate daily battles with anxiety and depression.

The five-week program began on Saturday (May 1) with an emphasis on mindset. Sean was joined by his mother, Myra Anderson for the initial discussion.

“Set Your ATTENTION ON INTENTION,” Sean wrote on Instagram. “My Mom had the idea of us introducing basic things that have tremendously helped us and people in our circle and your mind is where it all starts, a lot of y’all are probably hip already, but some aren’t and for anyone who’s anxiety runs high, feeling stuck, depressed you might just need to adjust your mindset to get properly started.”

Watch the debut episode below.

