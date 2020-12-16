New Music
Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Channel Iconic Black Rom-Coms For ‘Body Language’ Video [WATCH]

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko‘s natural romance goes to a different level in the video for “Body Language” off of Detroit 2 featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

The Grammy-nominated couple re-creates Black romantic comedies such as Poetic Justice and Love Jones along with Waiting To Exhale and The Best Man for good measure throughout the clip. The Twenty88 duo ride the Shawn Harris’ “Soulful Moaning” sample to perfection, detailing great love and greater affection between the two.

“Don’t just take your clothes off, take the problems off, take the armor off, take all the drama off,” Sean raps on the opening verse. Watch the visual below.

Detroit 2 opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in September with 103,000 equivalent album units earned including guest appearances from Nipsey Hussle, Eminem, Post Malone, Erykah Badu, Diddy, Dave Chappelle and more.

Big Sean , detroit 2 , Jhene Aiko , Ty Dolla $ign

Close