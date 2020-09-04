CLOSE
Big Sean , detroit 2
HomeEntertainment News

Big Sean Releases ‘Detroit 2’ Feat. Nipsey Hussle, Jhené Aiko, Travis Scott & More [NEW MUSIC]

Posted September 4, 2020

2019 Allstar Giveback: Thanksgiving Edition

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Big Sean has amassed a number of chart-topping hits over the course of his career, which has been in motion since 2007 for those keeping scores. Now emerging with his fifth studio album Detroit 2, the early returns seem to point to the fact that Sean Don is back in proper form according to Twitter.

Nine years after his official debut album Finally Famous, Big Sean has stayed active as a featured artist while working on various other projects. However, given that he hasn’t dropped a studio album since 2017, the fans and critics alike were no doubt wondering what was next on the horizon.

Detroit 2 comes eight years after Sean’s Detroit mixtape, and he’s since shown growth from his early tracks to now. That is immediately evident in Detroit 2‘s opening track “Why Would I Stop?” produced by Hit-Boy and Rogét Chahayed.

“This sh*t the antidote, this the cure cancer flow/Stop a pandemic and the globe/The product of old ‘Ye chopping up the sample flow/Dilla and Pimp C, the triller/This sh*t might go too trill for Triller though/I see you critical, I’m the hospitable/Favorite rappers, I done cut they umbilicals/Rеd Wings jersey B.I.G., look like Pac/Thе blacker the berry, more they wan’ see it rot/I’m going down as one of the gods/G-O-D D-O-A, dead or alive/I’m laying low, they could be espionage/This ain’t no walk in the park, you can’t slide,” Sean spits in the first verse of the track.

Hit-Boy, DJ Dahi, Chahayed, and Teddy Walton provided Sean with “Lucky Me,” which features Sean’s busy flow over one of the more original sounding tracks of his career production-wise. On the following track, “Deep Reverence,” the sorely missed Nipsey Hussle provides the motivational street gospel that was the hallmark of his sadly-shortened career. On the track, Sean raps about squashing whatever mild beef he had with Kendrick Lamar after Nip’s passing.

While fans online have been eyeing the Lil Wayne collaboration, “Don Life,” or “Lithuania” with Travis Scott, a major moment for Detroit Hip-Hop occurs on the all-star posse cut “Friday Night Cypher,” which features Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce 5’9″ and Eminem. With forefathers of the D’s potent scene alongside some of the city’s rising acts, the track is among several highlights present.

Jhene Aiko makes an appearance alongside Ty Dolla $ign on the R&B-tinged “Body Language,” and the pair appears together as Twenty88 with “Time In.”

We’ve gathered all the responses from all sides to Big Sean’s Detroit 2. Check them out below.

Photo: Getty

Big Sean Releases ‘Detroit 2’ Feat. Nipsey Hussle, Jhené Aiko, Travis Scott & More [NEW MUSIC]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Kendrick Lamar Spotted Filming Music Video In L.A.,…
 23 hours ago
09.04.20
20 items
Big Sean Releases ‘Detroit 2’ Feat. Nipsey Hussle,…
 1 day ago
09.04.20
50 Cent Wants To Erase G-Unit From His…
 1 day ago
09.04.20
Drake Lets Justin Bieber Do All The Hard…
 1 day ago
09.04.20
10 items
10 Times Beyonce’s Fashion Slayed Us To Smithereens
 1 day ago
09.04.20
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 2 days ago
09.03.20
McDonald’s & Travis Scott Confirm Partnership, Travis Scott…
 2 days ago
09.03.20
Diddy Teams With Education Guru Steve Perry To…
 2 days ago
09.03.20
‘The Mandalorian’ To Return To Disney+ Octoebr 30
 2 days ago
09.03.20
13 items
Steve Nash Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach
 2 days ago
09.03.20
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Wife Lauren & 2…
 3 days ago
09.02.20
5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend
 3 days ago
09.02.20
Big Sean Says “IDFWU” Was Never A Naya…
 3 days ago
09.02.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 3 days ago
09.02.20
More Fire Pon Di Rain: Chet Hanks Shoots…
 3 days ago
09.02.20
Letitia Wright Posts A Heartbreaking Eulogy For Chadwick…
 3 days ago
09.02.20
Photos
Close