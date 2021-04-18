Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Durk Concert Ends After Gunfire

Fans in Phoenix didn't get a full set.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Basketball Weekend Hosted by Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lil Durk was performing in Phoenix on Saturday night (April 17). However, the sold-out concert was reportedly cut short after gunfire, which sparked mayhem in the venue.

It went down at the Celebrity Theatre and while the investigation is ongoing, it seems like there were no severe injuries.

Reports TMZ:

The Phoenix PD says they couldn’t locate anyone who was directly hit by bullets, and reports that one woman was grazed in the leg by a bullet are not true. Phoenix Police say It was reported to their team that the injury was not from gunfire. A few people suffered non-life-threatening injuries from attempting to fleeing the area. This is an ongoing investigation.

Durk seemed upset about something when he posted, “10k people sold out and no drama stop tryna stop us.” He posted this before the gunfire but during the concert. It’s unclear the drama to which he was referring.

On cue, footage of the show and the ensuing drama began making its way onto social media.

Reportedly, the show was packed with 10,000 people before the shots rang out. But umm, there is still a pandemic going on, though.

Lil Durk Concert Ends After Gunfire  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Lil Durk

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Hot 97's Summer Jam 2005 - Backstage
Diddy Offers Tribute To Black Rob: “You Will…
 3 hours ago
04.18.21
JMBLYA Dallas 2019
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Enters Not Guilty Plea…
 3 hours ago
04.18.21
Lil Durk Concert Ends After Gunfire
 9 hours ago
04.18.21
"Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20"
Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob Dead At…
 1 day ago
04.17.21
Beyoncé’s White Area Suit Is Next Level DRIP
 1 day ago
04.17.21
Hazel-E Suffers Serious Complications After Undergoing Plastic Surgery
 1 day ago
04.17.21
13 items
It Runs In The Family! Our Favorite Black…
 2 days ago
04.17.21
Vince Staples Compares Nipsey Hussle To Black Revolutionaries…
 2 days ago
04.16.21
10 items
Happy Birthday, Martin Lawerence: A Few of Our…
 2 days ago
04.16.21
10 items
The Tejano Queen Would Have Turned 50 Years…
 2 days ago
04.16.21
Swae Lee Premiering New Docuseries on Snapchat
 2 days ago
04.16.21
Nike Starts A Refurbished Program For Used Kicks
 2 days ago
04.16.21
Savannah And Zhuri James Are Melanin Queens In…
 3 days ago
04.16.21
Sgt. Jonathan Pentland Arrested & Charged With 3rd-Degree…
 3 days ago
04.15.21
Chris Brown’s Housekeeper Suing Him Over Alleged Dog…
 3 days ago
04.16.21
Sisterly Love: LisaRaye McCoy & Da Brat Have…
 3 days ago
04.16.21
Photos
Close