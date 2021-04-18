Lil Durk Concert Ends After Gunfire

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Durk was performing in Phoenix on Saturday night (April 17). However, the sold-out concert was reportedly cut short after gunfire, which sparked mayhem in the venue.

It went down at the Celebrity Theatre and while the investigation is ongoing, it seems like there were no severe injuries.

Reports TMZ:

The Phoenix PD says they couldn’t locate anyone who was directly hit by bullets, and reports that one woman was grazed in the leg by a bullet are not true. Phoenix Police say It was reported to their team that the injury was not from gunfire. A few people suffered non-life-threatening injuries from attempting to fleeing the area. This is an ongoing investigation.

Durk seemed upset about something when he posted, “10k people sold out and no drama stop tryna stop us.” He posted this before the gunfire but during the concert. It’s unclear the drama to which he was referring.

On cue, footage of the show and the ensuing drama began making its way onto social media.

Reportedly, the show was packed with 10,000 people before the shots rang out. But umm, there is still a pandemic going on, though.

