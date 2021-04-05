Entertainment News
Drake, 2 Chainz And More Request President Biden Release Atlanta Rapper Ralo

A full court press to get the MC out.

Young Thug Private Birthday Celebrtation

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Hip-Hop is once again fighting the good fight. The decriminalization of marijuana is gaining popularity and some noted rappers are asking for clemency for Ralo.

Complex is reporting several top performers in the Rap industry have come together to help out one of their peers. In 2018 the 1017 Records talent was busted with 444 pounds of green leaf on a private plane. He has since been charged with criminal conspiracy charges including two federal counts of intent to distribute marijuana. He has been behind bars for three years and faces up to eight years if convicted.

In an effort to assist him in his case the likes of Drake, 2 Chainz, T.I., Killer Mike, Deion Sanders, John Wall, Meek Mill and Julio Jones have signed a formal request to President Joseph Biden for his clemency. As per Forbes the letter calls out that his talent should not be wasted sitting in prison. “On behalf of Terrell Davis and his family, we strongly urge you to grant clemency for Mr. Davis, who is serving federal time for nonviolent marijuana offense,” it read. “The undersigned— musicians, actors, athletes, filmmakers, current and former elected and appointed government officials, advocates, and business leaders—strongly believe that justice necessitates the exercise of clemency in this case. Our nation’s view of cannabis has evolved, and it is indefensible to incarcerate citizens based on the unduly harsh attitudes of past generations.”

Prior to getting booked Ralo started to gain momentum with songs such as “Can’t Lie”, “Lil Cali & Pakistan” and his connection to Gucci Mane.

