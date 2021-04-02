Saweetie & Quavo Break Silence Following Elevator Altercation Video

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Both Saweetie and Quavo are sharing their thoughts after a viral confrontation of the two inside of a North Hollywood elevator went public.

In separate statements to TMZ, the “Icy Girl” said, “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.”

Quavo told the outlet, “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

The Migos’ rapper celebrates his 30th birthday on Friday (April 2).

The alleged incident dates back to 2020 when the two were staying at a North Hollywood condo Saweetie had rented. The two began tussling over a video game compartment box before the footage ends. The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly looking into the incident and wants to speak to both Quavo and Saweetie over what happened.

The couple publicly broke up on March 19, leaving numerous fans to speculate on determining the exact reason for the split and whether Huncho took back the Bentley he purchased for Saweetie or not. Per numerous sources, the “Icy Girl” is indeed keeping her Bentley.