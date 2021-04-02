Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Saweetie & Quavo Break Silence Following Elevator Altercation Video

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Million Dollar Bowl

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Both Saweetie and Quavo are sharing their thoughts after a viral confrontation of the two inside of a North Hollywood elevator went public.

In separate statements to TMZ, the “Icy Girl” said, “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.”

Quavo told the outlet, “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

The Migos’ rapper celebrates his 30th birthday on Friday (April 2).

The alleged incident dates back to 2020 when the two were staying at a North Hollywood condo Saweetie had rented. The two began tussling over a video game compartment box before the footage ends. The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly looking into the incident and wants to speak to both Quavo and Saweetie over what happened.

Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video
10 photos

The couple publicly broke up on March 19, leaving numerous fans to speculate on determining the exact reason for the split and whether Huncho took back the Bentley he purchased for Saweetie or not. Per numerous sources, the “Icy Girl” is indeed keeping her Bentley.

Quavo , saweetie

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Million Dollar Bowl
Saweetie & Quavo Break Silence Following Elevator Altercation…
 3 hours ago
04.02.21
20 itemsAllure Monday Nights
Southside Comes After Lil Uzi Vert Following Heated…
 5 hours ago
04.02.21
Netflix Debuts ‘Yasuke’ Trailer Starring LaKeith Stanfield As…
 10 hours ago
04.02.21
18 Masseuses Come Forward Saying Deshaun Watson Was…
 20 hours ago
04.02.21
Jordan Brand Opens Up Million Dollar Grants Program…
 20 hours ago
04.01.21
Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Jeezy, ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Wed In…
 21 hours ago
04.01.21
Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Is the Light-Weight Tint…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Fat Joe Explains Why He Didn’t Attend Big…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Simone I. Smith Brings Us That 80’s Flavor…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Teyana Taylor Says She’s Teaching Her Daughters To…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
12 items
Coi Leray Shamed After Showing Off Natural Body,…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
#Verzuz: Are You Team Isley Brothers or Earth,…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 9:…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Fam? Honduran President’s Brother Sentenced To Life In…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Pusha T Boldly Proclaims He’ll Have Best Album…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Chet Hanks Accused Of Domestic Violence In Fort…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Photos
Close